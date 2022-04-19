Crackdown on profiteers accelerated

The district administration has accelerated the pace of crackdown against profiteers throughout the provincial metropolis and arrested 102 shopkeepers after sealing their shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration has accelerated the pace of crackdown against profiteers throughout the provincial metropolis and arrested 102 shopkeepers after sealing their shops.

The officers of the district administration conducted raids in the bazaars of interior city, Nauthia, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Dilzak Road, Charsadda Road, Warsak Road, Nasir Bagh Road, G.T. Road and other localities, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During checking, the officers of district administration checked the rates of butchers, milk sellers and other shops and arrested 102 shopkeepers for overcharging consumers. The shops of the arrested shopkeepers were also sealed.

It is worth mentioning here that during last few days, the officers of district administration have checked 315 shops and arrested 37 shopkeepers over charge of profiteering.

FIRs were also registered against 55 milk sellers while 331 butchers' shops were inspected, out of which 34 were sealed and FIRs were registered against 60.

In this connection, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan has directed stern action against profiteers to provide relief to the people and sealing and arrests of such elements.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiullah Khan has directed all officers of the district administration for the implementation of the orders of the Chief Justice in letter and spirit and awarding exemplary punishment to profiteers.