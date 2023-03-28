Crackdown on profiteers continues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The crackdown on wholesalers, retailers and vendors involved in profiteering and hoarding of edible items is going on in the district, according to the district administration.

In this regard, the price control magistrates checked prices of various consumer items.

They found 59 retailers and vendors overcharging consumers and imposed Rs 279,000 fine on the spot.

The magistrates also handed over three shopkeepers to police over violation of the Price Control Act.