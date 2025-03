Crackdown on profiteers continues

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A crackdown against profiteering and hoarding continues across the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk.

During inspections conducted by price control magistrates and assistant commissioners from March 3 to March 18, violations were detected at 7,381 locations out of 27,174 inspected.

Authorities registered 75 FIRs, arrested 60 individuals, and imposed fines totaling Rs 3.08 million on 540 shopkeepers for overpricing and hoarding.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding to ensure public relief. He directed price control magistrates to remain vigilant and ensure strict monitoring on a daily basis.