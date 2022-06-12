UrduPoint.com

Crackdown On Profiteers Continues In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Crackdown on profiteers continues in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has intensified a campaign against profiteers, adulterators and hoarders.

Special price control magistrates conducted raids at 576 shops and checked the prices of groceries and fined 27 shops a total of Rs 1,03,000 for overcharging, said Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas while chairing a meeting of District Price Control Committee on Sunday. He said that cases were also registered against two shopkeepers under the Price Act and they were sent behind bars. Warnings were also issued to 50 shopkeepers.

The meeting was attended by members of District Price Control Committee former MPA Tariq Subhani and Badar Chauhan, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Javed Haider, President Grocery Association Aqeel Kapoor and SNA Hafiz Zaheer.

The meeting also reviewed supply of urea and DAP fertilizers to farmers.

The district agriculture officer said that a total of 989 Matric tons of urea/DAP fertilizers were sold to farmers during the last 10 days.

In Sialkot district, 27 sale points have been set up to ensure transparent delivery of fertilizer to farmers, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Price Sialkot Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

10 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

19 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

20 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

20 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.