Crackdown on profiteers continues in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has intensified a campaign against profiteers, adulterators and hoarders.

Special price control magistrates conducted raids at 576 shops and checked the prices of groceries and fined 27 shops a total of Rs 1,03,000 for overcharging, said Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas while chairing a meeting of District Price Control Committee on Sunday. He said that cases were also registered against two shopkeepers under the Price Act and they were sent behind bars. Warnings were also issued to 50 shopkeepers.

The meeting was attended by members of District Price Control Committee former MPA Tariq Subhani and Badar Chauhan, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Javed Haider, President Grocery Association Aqeel Kapoor and SNA Hafiz Zaheer.

The meeting also reviewed supply of urea and DAP fertilizers to farmers.

The district agriculture officer said that a total of 989 Matric tons of urea/DAP fertilizers were sold to farmers during the last 10 days.

In Sialkot district, 27 sale points have been set up to ensure transparent delivery of fertilizer to farmers, he added.