Crackdown on profiteers & hoarders continues in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The crackdown on wholesalers, retailers and vendors involved in profiteering and hoarding of edible items is going on in the district.

In this connection, the price control magistrates on Thursday checked prices of various consumer items.

They found 11 retailers and vendors overcharging consumers and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on the spot.

The magistrates also handed over one shopkeeper to police over violation of the Price Control Act.