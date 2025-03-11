Open Menu

Crackdown On Profiteers, Hoarders Continues

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Crackdown on profiteers, hoarders continues

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A strict crackdown against profiteering and hoarding is underway in the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Virk.

From March 1 to March 10, price control magistrates conducted 15,992 inspections, identifying 4,425 violations. The authorities imposed fines totaling Rs. 1.997 million, registered 66 cases, and arrested 42 individuals.

The DC directed price control magistrates to further intensify monitoring to ensure the availability of essential commodities at government-fixed rates.

He reaffirmed that profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is actively working to protect citizens from inflation and ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential goods. The DC also urged the public to report instances of overpricing or hoarding to the relevant authorities for immediate action.

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

1 hour ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

2 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

3 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

3 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

4 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

4 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

4 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

4 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan