Crackdown On Profiteers, Hoarders Continues
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A strict crackdown against profiteering and hoarding is underway in the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Virk.
From March 1 to March 10, price control magistrates conducted 15,992 inspections, identifying 4,425 violations. The authorities imposed fines totaling Rs. 1.997 million, registered 66 cases, and arrested 42 individuals.
The DC directed price control magistrates to further intensify monitoring to ensure the availability of essential commodities at government-fixed rates.
He reaffirmed that profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is actively working to protect citizens from inflation and ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential goods. The DC also urged the public to report instances of overpricing or hoarding to the relevant authorities for immediate action.
