Crackdown On Profiteers, Hoarders Launched
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The divisional administration has launched a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders ahead of holy month of Ramazan.
According to official sources here on Wednesday, overall 185 price control magistrates in the division held inspections of 35,560 retail shops in various bazaars and markets during the last 24 hours, and found 2,709 shopkeepers involved in overcharging consumers.
The magistrates arrested 221 shopkeepers and sealed shops of 243 others besides arresting three in four districts Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.
They also imposed Rs 267,500 fine on profiteers.
