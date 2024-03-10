Crackdown on profiteers intensified, 1,757 arrested across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Ahead of the holy month of Ramazan, the authorities have intensified crackdown on profiteers across Punjab, arresting 1,757 persons and registering 639 cases within a week.

The price magistrates also imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers found involved in the over-charging.

The report on the actions taken by the price magistrates was presented during the meeting held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, at Civil Secretariat here on Sunday. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb participated in the meeting through video link and directed that price control measures be made more effective.

The chief secretary said that sale of items at more than fixed rates is not acceptable in any case. He said that the prices of food items in the districts are set by the deputy commissioners themselves, adding that implementation of the price list is also their responsibility. He said that there is no justification for the difference in the prices of vegetables and pulses in different districts.

The CS called for a report on the price lists of all the districts on a daily basis and asked the administrative officers to remain in the field to keep a check on prices more effectively.

Ordering to speed up the process of distribution of ration bags in 10 districts including Gujranwala, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, the chief secretary said that the main objective of Nigehban Ramadan package is to provide ration bags to the deserving people at their doorsteps. He instructed the deputy commissioners to ensure that the ration bags are being delivered to deserving families at their homes. He said that strict action would be taken against the staff who do not provide ration bags at the doorsteps. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to the Punjab Food Authority to keep strict check on the quality of the items supplied in the ration bags.

The Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of industries, agriculture and relevant departments attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.