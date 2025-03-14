Crackdown on Property Tax defaulters, underperforming officers launched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department has announced a decisive crackdown on property tax defaulters and officers failing to meet tax recovery targets.

Director General Excise & Taxation Umar Sher Chatha stressed that accountability will extend beyond tax defaulters to include tax collection officers. "Officers failing to meet their recovery targets will first receive show-cause notices. If no improvement is observed, their salaries will be deducted, and by year-end, they will be removed from their positions," he stated.

A comprehensive performance review is underway, with lists of underperforming officers being compiled. The ETO operations team will directly oversee the recovery process to ensure efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

Providing an update on enforcement, Chatha revealed that in the past 12 days, 12,000 properties in Lahore — defaulting on Rs 860 million — have been sealed. Across Punjab, more than 38,000 properties, with outstanding dues of Rs 1.5 billion, have faced similar action. However, swift tax recoveries have led to the de-sealing of many properties. In Lahore, 3,600 properties were re-opened following payments totaling Rs 110 million, while across Punjab, 11,000 properties were restored after recoveries amounting to Rs 830 million.

The DG E&T issued a stern warning that no officer is authorized to illegally de-seal any property without proper tax payment. Violators will face strict legal consequences. He also urged property owners to pay their taxes on time to avoid legal action.