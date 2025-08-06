Crackdown On Quacks Continues In Gujrat
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The district administration has intensified the ongoing crackdown on unlicensed medical practitioners on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain, resulting in the sealing of several clinics and the initiation of legal proceedings.
According to official data, inspection teams visited multiple clinics across Gujrat, Kharian, and Sarai Alamgir tehsils during July and the first week of August 2025. A total of 64 clinics were inspected in July, leading to the sealing of 11 clinics and issuance of 13 warnings. Three cases were forwarded to the Punjab Healthcare Commission, which issued decisions on two, including the registration of one FIR.
In Gujrat tehsil alone, 47 clinics were inspected, of which 9 were sealed and 9 warned.
In Kharian, 15 clinics were inspected, resulting in one closure and three warnings. Two clinics were inspected in Sarai Alamgir; one was sealed and one warned.
The operation continued in early August. On August 4, five clinics were inspected—three were sealed while two were issued warnings. Three additional cases were sent to the Punjab Healthcare Commission. On August 5, three clinics were inspected and one was warned.
In total, during the first three working days of August, eight clinics were inspected, three sealed, and three warned.
The district administration reiterated its commitment to curbing quackery and ensuring that only qualified and licensed medical professionals operate in the region.
