Open Menu

Crackdown On Quacks Continues In Gujrat

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Crackdown on quacks continues in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The district administration has intensified the ongoing crackdown on unlicensed medical practitioners on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain, resulting in the sealing of several clinics and the initiation of legal proceedings.

According to official data, inspection teams visited multiple clinics across Gujrat, Kharian, and Sarai Alamgir tehsils during July and the first week of August 2025. A total of 64 clinics were inspected in July, leading to the sealing of 11 clinics and issuance of 13 warnings. Three cases were forwarded to the Punjab Healthcare Commission, which issued decisions on two, including the registration of one FIR.

In Gujrat tehsil alone, 47 clinics were inspected, of which 9 were sealed and 9 warned.

In Kharian, 15 clinics were inspected, resulting in one closure and three warnings. Two clinics were inspected in Sarai Alamgir; one was sealed and one warned.

The operation continued in early August. On August 4, five clinics were inspected—three were sealed while two were issued warnings. Three additional cases were sent to the Punjab Healthcare Commission. On August 5, three clinics were inspected and one was warned.

In total, during the first three working days of August, eight clinics were inspected, three sealed, and three warned.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to curbing quackery and ensuring that only qualified and licensed medical professionals operate in the region.

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seat ..

Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..

1 hour ago
 Children eat meals while listening to my item song ..

Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears ..

Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade

2 hours ago
 UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collabo ..

UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration

2 hours ago
 MoF partners with Institute of Management Accounta ..

MoF partners with Institute of Management Accountants to launch CMA, FMAA certif ..

2 hours ago
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Desig ..

Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed

2 hours ago
 KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time ..

KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Champ ..

Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Championship

3 hours ago
 UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025

UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million ..

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million H1 revenue

3 hours ago
 Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan