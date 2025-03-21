Open Menu

Crackdown On Quacks Launched In DG Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Crackdown on quacks launched in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The divisional administration has decided to launch a crackdown on quacks across the division to combat the rising cases of hepatitis and other diseases.

Commissioner DG Khan Division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry chaired a meeting with officials from the Punjab Healthcare Commission and the District Health Authority, where he issued strict directives. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid was also present.

During the briefing, officials highlighted that quackery and the repeated use of the same syringe are major contributors to the spread of diseases. Recognizing the severity of the issue, authorities have intensified the crackdown, registering 3,795 cases across the division in the past three months, including 334 cases in Tehsil Taunsa.

Additionally, 52 illegal medical centers in Taunsa have been sealed.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry directed all departments to collaborate in protecting the younger generation from life-threatening diseases.

DC Usman Khalid emphasized the need for strict legal action against quacks and ordered a public awareness campaign to educate citizens about the dangers of quackery.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Healthcare Commission's Additional Director Brigadier (R) Khalid Razzaq, Deputy Director Operations Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, CEO Health Muhammad Faiz Mekan, ACG Imran Rafiq, MS Taunsa, and other key officials.

APP/hus

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

6 minutes ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

6 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

21 minutes ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

56 minutes ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

1 hour ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

1 hour ago
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament f ..

Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025

2 hours ago
 Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Father ..

Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowm ..

ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on fa ..

Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands

3 hours ago
 Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era ..

Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan