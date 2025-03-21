Crackdown On Quacks Launched In DG Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The divisional administration has decided to launch a crackdown on quacks across the division to combat the rising cases of hepatitis and other diseases.
Commissioner DG Khan Division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry chaired a meeting with officials from the Punjab Healthcare Commission and the District Health Authority, where he issued strict directives. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid was also present.
During the briefing, officials highlighted that quackery and the repeated use of the same syringe are major contributors to the spread of diseases. Recognizing the severity of the issue, authorities have intensified the crackdown, registering 3,795 cases across the division in the past three months, including 334 cases in Tehsil Taunsa.
Additionally, 52 illegal medical centers in Taunsa have been sealed.
Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry directed all departments to collaborate in protecting the younger generation from life-threatening diseases.
DC Usman Khalid emphasized the need for strict legal action against quacks and ordered a public awareness campaign to educate citizens about the dangers of quackery.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Healthcare Commission's Additional Director Brigadier (R) Khalid Razzaq, Deputy Director Operations Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, CEO Health Muhammad Faiz Mekan, ACG Imran Rafiq, MS Taunsa, and other key officials.
