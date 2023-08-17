Crackdown on reckless driving: 175 licenses revoked for repeat offenses

Islamabad Capital Police is taking a resolute stance against traffic violations, demonstrating its commitment to road safety and it revoked 175 licenses over repeated violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police is taking a resolute stance against traffic violations, demonstrating its commitment to road safety and it revoked 175 licenses over repeated violations.

Amidst a wave of strict actions against traffic rule violators this year, the licenses of 175 habitual offenders have been revoked, alongside the suspension of 217 public service vehicle permits for severe infractions, stated a spokesperson for the police.

This robust initiative follows the precise directives of Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO). The police have diligently issued numerous challan tickets for a range of infractions, including overs-speeding, signal jumping, lane indiscipline, zebra crossing violations, and one-way transgressions.

Employing the e-challan system, 175 driving licenses have been suspended due to the deduction of 10 demerit points from their respective records.

Additionally, 217 public service vehicle permits have been suspended due to serious breaches of traffic rules. These suspended licenses encompass not only Islamabad but also licenses from other districts.

In tandem, legal notices have been dispatched to these repeat offenders for their serious traffic rule violations. Should they fail to respond, their driving privileges will be temporarily revoked.

The proficient strategy of the e-challan system, synergized with the Excise and Taxation department's database, has led to a considerable reduction in fatal accidents and traffic violations.

To underscore the significance of timely payment, a notice for non-payment is being affixed to the vehicle's master file in collaboration with the Excise and Taxation office.

This stringent measure ensures that vehicle or motorcycle owners cannot transfer ownership until fines are settled.

The Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad praised the efficacy of the safe city e-challan system, attributing its success to meticulous monitoring. The system's adept oversight has significantly curbed both fatal accidents and violations of the law.

Safeguarding citizens' lives and property, while upholding a seamless traffic system within the city, remains a paramount objective of the Islamabad Capital Police.