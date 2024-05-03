Crackdown on roti, naan overcharging continues

District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said a crackdown is going on to maintain the prices of tandoori roti and naan

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said a crackdown is going on to maintain the prices of tandoori roti and naan.

The Deputy Commissioner is monitoring the ongoing operations on a daily basis. In this regard, 1,080 inspections were conducted in Shakargarh tehsil from April 15, in which 128 violators were fined Rs. 1,88,500.

Similarly 944 inspections were conducted in Zafarwal tehsil, in which 103 violators were fined Rs. 1,33,000 and 1,505 inspections were conducted in Tehsil narowal, in which 200 violators were fined Rs. 2,80,000 and 1 case was registered.

While a total of 3,529 inspections of tandoors were conducted across the district, in which 431 shopkeepers were fined Rs6,15,000 for violations. One case was registered and 7 arrests were made, while two tandoor and roti shops were also sealed.