Crackdown On Roti, Naan Overcharging Continues
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM
District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said a crackdown is going on to maintain the prices of tandoori roti and naan
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said a crackdown is going on to maintain the prices of tandoori roti and naan.
The Deputy Commissioner is monitoring the ongoing operations on a daily basis. In this regard, 1,080 inspections were conducted in Shakargarh tehsil from April 15, in which 128 violators were fined Rs. 1,88,500.
Similarly 944 inspections were conducted in Zafarwal tehsil, in which 103 violators were fined Rs. 1,33,000 and 1,505 inspections were conducted in Tehsil narowal, in which 200 violators were fined Rs. 2,80,000 and 1 case was registered.
While a total of 3,529 inspections of tandoors were conducted across the district, in which 431 shopkeepers were fined Rs6,15,000 for violations. One case was registered and 7 arrests were made, while two tandoor and roti shops were also sealed.
Recent Stories
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra4 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD4 minutes ago
-
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities4 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30, 20212 minutes ago
-
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power2 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs implementation of playground policy ..2 minutes ago
-
Stabbing in Fatehjang claims a life2 minutes ago
-
Over 35000 complaints handled in year 2023, says Ombudsman Punjab2 minutes ago
-
FJWU hosts inaugural ceremony of online Internship Program (OIP) 20242 minutes ago