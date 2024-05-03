Open Menu

Crackdown On Roti, Naan Overcharging Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Crackdown on roti, naan overcharging continues

District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said a crackdown is going on to maintain the prices of tandoori roti and naan

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said a crackdown is going on to maintain the prices of tandoori roti and naan.

The Deputy Commissioner is monitoring the ongoing operations on a daily basis. In this regard, 1,080 inspections were conducted in Shakargarh tehsil from April 15, in which 128 violators were fined Rs. 1,88,500.

Similarly 944 inspections were conducted in Zafarwal tehsil, in which 103 violators were fined Rs. 1,33,000 and 1,505 inspections were conducted in Tehsil narowal, in which 200 violators were fined Rs. 2,80,000 and 1 case was registered.

While a total of 3,529 inspections of tandoors were conducted across the district, in which 431 shopkeepers were fined Rs6,15,000 for violations. One case was registered and 7 arrests were made, while two tandoor and roti shops were also sealed.

Related Topics

Narowal Shakargarh April From

Recent Stories

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, ..

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab

2 minutes ago
 ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20 ..

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024

2 minutes ago
 Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challen ..

Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches

2 minutes ago
 Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable inju ..

Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra

4 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

4 minutes ago
 Privincial health minister visits Children Complex ..

Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities

4 minutes ago
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market ..

Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut

4 minutes ago
 Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR ..

Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo

2 minutes ago
 PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

24 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiq ..

President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..

2 minutes ago
 PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Ra ..

PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi

12 minutes ago
 Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Ministe ..

Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan