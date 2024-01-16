Crackdown On Sale Of Substandard Cylinders Launches
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A crackdown was initiated against the production and sale of substandard cylinders in Sukkur here on Tuesday.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Kalhoro said that 2 shops were sealed and machinery confiscated, and shop owners issued warnings across the city.
All assistant commissioners conducted raids in their areas, enforcing checks on LPG shops. All price control magistrates, ACs, and revenue staff have been ordered to actively monitor the situation. The ADC emphasized the threat posed by substandard cylinders to lives adding that playing with the lives of people will not be tolerated.
