Crackdown On Sheesha Cafés: 16 Shut Down, 22 Arrested In ICT
May 27, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Islamabad’s district administration on late Monday night conducted raids against illegal indoor sheesha cafés , sealing 16 establishments and arresting 22 individuals during surprise inspections across the Federal city.
Acting on court orders, assistant commissioners launched a coordinated crackdown in multiple sectors, focusing on cafés operating without outdoor permits or in violation of health and safety rules.
In Sector F-8, the Assistant Commissioner of Industrial Area sealed four cafés, including two well-known outlets allegedly operating in violation of legal restrictions. Three more cafés were shut in Sector I-8 during the same operation, and four people were taken into custody from the area.
According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, indoor sheesha cafés are strictly prohibited. He said the district administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against such outlets and directed assistant commissioners to take uniform action across all zones, without exception.
“No café can operate without a valid outdoor terrace permit,” the deputy commissioner said.
He added that ensuring full compliance with court orders remains a top priority for the administration.
The crackdown extended to other sectors as well. In Sector E-11, the Assistant Commissioner of Shalimar conducted operations, sealing six cafés and registering one case. During action in F-10 and F-11, three individuals were arrested
on the spot for running illegal setups.
The Assistant Commissioner of Rural Islamabad led operations in Gulberg Greens, where one café was sealed and eight people were detained.
As many as six more cafés were sealed at the city’s Civic Center, where seven individuals were arrested by the administration for violating public health and safety guidelines.
So far, two cases have been registered under relevant laws. Officials confirmed that more inspections will follow in the coming days to ensure no illegal sheesha activity continues under the radar.
The Islamabad administration has reminded café owners that outdoor sheesha services can only be allowed under proper permits. Any indoor setup will be shut down immediately, and legal action will be taken against the owners and operators.
