Crackdown On Single-use Plastic Bags From 10th: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Friday that traders have been informed of the Punjab government’s decision to launch a crackdown against single-use plastic from Dec 10 and warned that those found involved in manufacturing, selling, using, and marketing banned products in the district would face punishment prescribed by law.

Presiding over a meeting, the DC asked assistant commissioners to launch an indiscriminate crackdown against violators, adding that sale of plastic bags of less than 75 micron would stand banned from Dec 10 and violators would face penalty ranging from Rs 5000-50000 besides confiscation of their stock.

Violators’ business places would also be sealed, the DC added.

He said that as per the orders of the Punjab government, the crackdown would be launched in all districts of Punjab simultaneously. He said people have time till Dec 9, adding that traders have been taken into confidence and administration has sought their cooperation in this connection.

ADCG Ghulam Mustafa, officials of environment protection and industries departments, assistant commissioners and other officials were present.

