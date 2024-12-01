Crackdown On Single-use Plastic Bags From Dec 10
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Punjab government would launch a crackdown on banned single-use plastic bags across the province from December 10.
In this crackdown, the violators could be fined in the range of Rs. 5000 to Rs. 50,000.
As per a notification, issued by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), banned plastic products (below 75 microns) would be seized/confiscated besides sealing the premises.
The Punjab Police have been directed to cooperate/extend full support to the EPA teams in taking action against the manufacturing/sale/use of banned plastic bags from Dec 10 onwards.
Before the start of the crackdown, an awareness campaign has been launched which will continue till December 9.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 bodies found from Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal lauds security forces for eliminating eight terrorists3 minutes ago
-
Growers must ensure timely watering of wheat crop3 minutes ago
-
Man, wife commit suicide12 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces schedule of online workshops12 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore12 minutes ago
-
20 veterinary dispensaries activated in Faisalabad12 minutes ago
-
PTA decides not to ban VPNs13 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast scattered rain-thunderstorm at various parts of country:PMD33 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to martyred Captain Zohaib, Soldier Iftikhar in Bannu33 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cultural day celebrated in Larkana with great enthusiasm43 minutes ago
-
New Moon of Jamadi us Sani born on December 1: SUPARCO1 hour ago