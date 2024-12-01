Crackdown on single-use plastic bags from Dec 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Punjab government would launch a crackdown on banned single-use plastic bags across the province from December 10.

In this crackdown, the violators could be fined in the range of Rs. 5000 to Rs. 50,000.

As per a notification, issued by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), banned plastic products (below 75 microns) would be seized/confiscated besides sealing the premises.

The Punjab Police have been directed to cooperate/extend full support to the EPA teams in taking action against the manufacturing/sale/use of banned plastic bags from Dec 10 onwards.

Before the start of the crackdown, an awareness campaign has been launched which will continue till December 9.