Open Menu

Crackdown On Single-use Plastic Bags From Dec 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Crackdown on single-use plastic bags from Dec 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Punjab government would launch a crackdown on banned single-use plastic bags across the province from December 10.

In this crackdown, the violators could be fined in the range of Rs. 5000 to Rs. 50,000.

As per a notification, issued by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), banned plastic products (below 75 microns) would be seized/confiscated besides sealing the premises.

The Punjab Police have been directed to cooperate/extend full support to the EPA teams in taking action against the manufacturing/sale/use of banned plastic bags from Dec 10 onwards.

Before the start of the crackdown, an awareness campaign has been launched which will continue till December 9.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab December From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan