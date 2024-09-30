Crackdown On Smog: 418 Vehicles Impounded
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has said that during a crackdown to combat smog, 418 vehicles without fitness certificates were impounded, and fines totaling Rs 3.9 million were imposed on 780 vehicles in September.
In a statement, he said from September 1 to September 30, 2024, Lahore implemented strict measures to prevent smog. Action was also taken against transport owners for overcharging and failing to display fare lists, resulting in a fine of Rs 700,000 and the impounding of 50 vehicles.
Permits for 27 vehicles emitting hazardous levels of smoke have been revoked.
In Lahore, fitness checks were conducted on 8,000 vehicles, with 5,000 receiving fitness certificates. Citizens have been urged to report smog and environmental pollution complaints through the Green Punjab App or by calling 1373. A WhatsApp number 0321-0980980 has also been provided for complaints regarding smoke-emitting vehicles.
The Deputy Commissioner advised residents to maintain their vehicles promptly to aid in the reduction of smog.
