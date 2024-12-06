Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively collaborating with other institutions across the province to combat smog and ensure environmental protection.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that in the last 24 hours, four cases were registered, and multiple offenders were arrested across the province. Fines exceeding Rs. 855,000 were imposed on 507 violators.

Violations included two instances of crop residue burning and 413 cases involving excessive smoke-emitting vehicles. This year, the anti-smog crackdown has led to the arrest of 3,252 accused and registration of 3,773 cases. Additionally, 7,537 individuals were issued warnings, and fines amounting to over Rs. 99.5 million were imposed on 40,427 violators.

Reported violations include 2,061 cases of crop residue burning, 34,965 cases of excessive smoke-emitting vehicles, 364 cases of industrial activity, 1,410 cases involving brick kilns, and 360 violations at other locations.

Punjab Police spokesperson further said that in the last 24 hours, 5,253 excessive smoke-emitting vehicles were issued challans, 471 vehicles were impounded at police stations, and the fitness certificates of two vehicles were suspended. This year, challans have been issued to 885,454 excessive smoke-emitting vehicles, 172,267 vehicles have been impounded, and the fitness certificates of 10,110 vehicles have been suspended. IG Punjab directed that anti-smog operations on highways, in industrial areas, agricultural zones, and other locations should continue.

He emphasized that strict action under a zero-tolerance policy must be taken against those violating smog SOPs without any delay.