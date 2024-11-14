Crackdown On Smoke-emitting Industrial Units Intensified
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency has intensified a crackdown on smoke-emitting industrial units under a smog action plan in the district.
According to official sources, a team, headed by Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas, inspected various industrial units on Thursday and sealed boilers of a unit manufacturing ‘Gurr’ in Chak No 117-JB, Millat road and registered a case against its owner.
A boiler of a textile unit in M-III industrial city, Chak Jhumra was also sealed, its owner was booked and Rs 500,000 fine was imposed.
Another industrial unit located on Jhang road was also imposed a Rs 200,000 fine , in addition, its boiler was sealed and the owner was booked.
The team also found that a boiler of a sizing unit was de-sealed in Chak No 66-JB. The team re-sealed it and registered a case against the boiler operator.
Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 300,000 was imposed on textile units in M-III industrial estate for burning prohibited material in a boiler.
An owner of a brick kiln was also booked in Chak No 225-RB, Malkhanwala.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FBISE announces results of SSC Part I&II second annual exams 202440 seconds ago
-
Gilani calls for increased collaboration between Pakistan,Spain in diverse sectors47 seconds ago
-
KP Govt aims to rehabilitate inmates through skill training: SACM52 seconds ago
-
PIMA calls for action as diabetes cases surge among 25-30 Year olds55 seconds ago
-
Commissioner orders accelerating pace for revenue collection10 minutes ago
-
CM launches aqua shrimp farming internship programme10 minutes ago
-
Court acquits PTI leader Faisal Javed in journalists' assault case10 minutes ago
-
Six smoke-emitting vehicles impounded10 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to investigate HIV infections at Nishtar Hospital's dialysis unit10 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shibli Faraz10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rallies for food security on World Food Day, stresses safe and nutritious food for all10 minutes ago
-
Message of CM on World Diabetes Day10 minutes ago