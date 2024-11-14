Crackdown on smoke-emitting industrial units intensified

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency has intensified a crackdown on smoke-emitting industrial units under a smog action plan in the district.

According to official sources, a team, headed by Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas, inspected various industrial units on Thursday and sealed boilers of a unit manufacturing ‘Gurr’ in Chak No 117-JB, Millat road and registered a case against its owner.

A boiler of a textile unit in M-III industrial city, Chak Jhumra was also sealed, its owner was booked and Rs 500,000 fine was imposed.

Another industrial unit located on Jhang road was also imposed a Rs 200,000 fine , in addition, its boiler was sealed and the owner was booked.

The team also found that a boiler of a sizing unit was de-sealed in Chak No 66-JB. The team re-sealed it and registered a case against the boiler operator.

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 300,000 was imposed on textile units in M-III industrial estate for burning prohibited material in a boiler.

An owner of a brick kiln was also booked in Chak No 225-RB, Malkhanwala.