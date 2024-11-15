Crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles: Rs. 63 mln in fines in 24 Hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In a major operation following the Lahore High Court’s orders, the Lahore Traffic Police have conducted a record number of actions against vehicles emitting excessive smoke, imposing hefty fines in just 24 hours.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore, Ammara Athar, announced that the city’s traffic police issued Rs. 63 million in fines after taking action against 3,176 vehicles found releasing excessive smoke. The crackdown follows the end of prior warning and awareness campaigns, with the focus now solely on enforcement.

Of the total fines, Rs. 32 million were imposed on 1,579 motorcycles that were emitting hazardous levels of smoke. In addition, 264 motorcycles and 153 tractor-trailers were detained in various traffic sectors for violating anti-smog regulations.

Using advanced technology, the authorities also employed Artificial Intelligence systems to identify and penalize 240 vehicles, issuing e-challans for their smoke emissions.

To enhance enforcement efforts, 41 Anti-Smog Squads have been formed across the city, and 12 checkpoints have been established at key entry and exit points to monitor pollution levels. Additionally, under the direction of the Lahore Commissioner, 14 anti-encroachment camps were also becoming more active to ensure smooth traffic flow and compliance with environmental laws.

Ammara Athar further announced that, starting today, the entry of heavy traffic into Lahore will be completely banned to reduce the burden on the city’s air quality. Only vehicles that were exempt from the ban will be allowed to enter.

The CTO emphasized that everyone needs to join efforts in tackling smog and environmental pollution, stating, “We must all work together to eliminate pollution and safeguard the environment.”