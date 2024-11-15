Open Menu

Crackdown On Smoke-emitting Vehicles: Rs. 63 Mln In Fines In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles: Rs. 63 mln in fines in 24 Hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In a major operation following the Lahore High Court’s orders, the Lahore Traffic Police have conducted a record number of actions against vehicles emitting excessive smoke, imposing hefty fines in just 24 hours.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore, Ammara Athar, announced that the city’s traffic police issued Rs. 63 million in fines after taking action against 3,176 vehicles found releasing excessive smoke. The crackdown follows the end of prior warning and awareness campaigns, with the focus now solely on enforcement.

Of the total fines, Rs. 32 million were imposed on 1,579 motorcycles that were emitting hazardous levels of smoke. In addition, 264 motorcycles and 153 tractor-trailers were detained in various traffic sectors for violating anti-smog regulations.

Using advanced technology, the authorities also employed Artificial Intelligence systems to identify and penalize 240 vehicles, issuing e-challans for their smoke emissions.

To enhance enforcement efforts, 41 Anti-Smog Squads have been formed across the city, and 12 checkpoints have been established at key entry and exit points to monitor pollution levels. Additionally, under the direction of the Lahore Commissioner, 14 anti-encroachment camps were also becoming more active to ensure smooth traffic flow and compliance with environmental laws.

Ammara Athar further announced that, starting today, the entry of heavy traffic into Lahore will be completely banned to reduce the burden on the city’s air quality. Only vehicles that were exempt from the ban will be allowed to enter.

The CTO emphasized that everyone needs to join efforts in tackling smog and environmental pollution, stating, “We must all work together to eliminate pollution and safeguard the environment.”

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Police Technology Vehicles Traffic All From Million

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

2 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

14 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

14 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

14 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

14 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

14 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

14 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

14 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan