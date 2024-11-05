Crackdown on smoky vehicles in full swing: CTO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A crackdown on smoky vehicles is in full swing by the traffic police in the city.

Transport owners should avoid bringing smoke emitting vehicles on the roads for the protection of precious human lives and safety of the environment.

These views were expressed by CTO Ferhan Aslam while addressing participants in an awareness walk against smoke arranged by the education unit of the traffic police in collaboration with a private college here.

The participants were waving placards and posters inscribed with slogans about smog and fog.

The CTO said that traffic police were continuously arranging campaigns about smog in addition to taking legal action against the elements causing smoke.