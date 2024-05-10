Crackdown On Smuggled Fuel Sellers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:31 PM
In a crackdown against sale of smuggled petrol and diesel, eight petrol agency owners were arrested and their belongings were seized
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) In a crackdown against sale of smuggled petrol and diesel, eight petrol agency owners were arrested and their belongings were seized.
Additionally, two employees each from Naeem Filling Station and Gillani Petroleum were also apprehended for selling smuggled fuel.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Ahmed Vattoo disclosed this during a press conference on Friday that cases were being registered against petrol agencies and pump owners. He informed that Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, CO Civil Defense, and DO Enterprises participated in the operation.
He asserted that daily operations would be conducted against the sale of smuggled petrol, and action would be taken against those selling adulterated oil, besides initiating a crackdown on illegal gas cylinder refilling.
He emphasized that confiscated items would not be returned and legal action would be taken against the establishment's owners.
He said, "Washrooms and tuck stalls at petrol pumps will also be inspected, ensuring the sale of goods at fixed prices." He mentioned that the Petroleum Association is collaborating with the district administration in this operation and announced the establishment of testing labs for future operations.
Arrested individuals from petrol agencies included Zafar Iqbal from islam Pura, Osama from Bhalwal Road, Faisal from Chak Nawab, M. Nawaz from Chak Nawab, Mazhar from Mari, Tariq from Water Supply Road, Sattar and Shahzad from Aziz Bhatti Town.
They urged media representatives to identify individuals involved in such illicit activities to bring them to justice.
Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Amina Ehsan Tarar, CO Civil Defense Saira Khan, DO enterprises Kamran Haider, and President of the Petroleum Association Abdul Rauf were also present at the press conference.
Recent Stories
Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday
Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weeken ..
Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi
Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting
Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care
CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave
Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi
Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day visit
NFIC conference calls for timely appointment of information commissioners
PTCL's 'Flash Fiber' reaches 500,000 user milestone, reflecting rapid growth
Pakistan committed to promote green investment: Aurangzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers2 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care2 minutes ago
-
CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave2 minutes ago
-
Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day visit8 minutes ago
-
NFIC conference calls for timely appointment of information commissioners8 minutes ago
-
Two boilers sealed, Rs 400,000 fine imposed29 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police retrieves property of widow from land grabbers29 minutes ago
-
Karachi Corps' investiture ceremony held29 minutes ago
-
Offices of two illegal housing schemes sealed29 minutes ago
-
Experts call for Pak-China joint council on agri development under CPEC49 minutes ago