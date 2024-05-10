Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) In a crackdown against sale of smuggled petrol and diesel, eight petrol agency owners were arrested and their belongings were seized.

Additionally, two employees each from Naeem Filling Station and Gillani Petroleum were also apprehended for selling smuggled fuel.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Ahmed Vattoo disclosed this during a press conference on Friday that cases were being registered against petrol agencies and pump owners. He informed that Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, CO Civil Defense, and DO Enterprises participated in the operation.

He asserted that daily operations would be conducted against the sale of smuggled petrol, and action would be taken against those selling adulterated oil, besides initiating a crackdown on illegal gas cylinder refilling.

He emphasized that confiscated items would not be returned and legal action would be taken against the establishment's owners.

He said, "Washrooms and tuck stalls at petrol pumps will also be inspected, ensuring the sale of goods at fixed prices." He mentioned that the Petroleum Association is collaborating with the district administration in this operation and announced the establishment of testing labs for future operations.

Arrested individuals from petrol agencies included Zafar Iqbal from islam Pura, Osama from Bhalwal Road, Faisal from Chak Nawab, M. Nawaz from Chak Nawab, Mazhar from Mari, Tariq from Water Supply Road, Sattar and Shahzad from Aziz Bhatti Town.

They urged media representatives to identify individuals involved in such illicit activities to bring them to justice.

Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Amina Ehsan Tarar, CO Civil Defense Saira Khan, DO enterprises Kamran Haider, and President of the Petroleum Association Abdul Rauf were also present at the press conference.