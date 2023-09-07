Crackdown on smuggling bringing positive outcomes, being welcomed by neighboring countries: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said that the crackdown by the government on smuggling during the last 48 hours brought positive outcomes and was also welcomed by the authorities of neighboring countries.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that an operation against the smuggling had been launched across the country, particularly in the border areas.

He said the consultation was underway to promote trade with neighboring countries which had also welcomed the government's crackdown against smuggling.

He said the resolution of business community's problems was among the government's priorities.

The prime minister welcomed the proposals by the delegation and assured implementation of the practicable ones.

He told the delegation that after assuming the office, he interacted with the business community and listened to their issues.

He appreciated the business community's role for economic development and provision of job opportunities.

Prime Minister Kakar said the government was reforming the taxation system through digitalisation.

He said the economic development was not possible unless the tax collection was increased.

He said the government would bring in the economic stability by winning confidence of traders, industrialists and investors.

The reformation process in the power sector was also going on and action was being taken against those involved in the power theft.

The prime minister said that consultation with all the stakeholders was essential for issues resolution and the Commerce Ministry would regularly seek suggestions from the chambers.

He directed the authorities concerned to submit a report on expansion of FBR's Point of Sales system besides improving the performance of commercial attaches in Pakistan's diplomatic missions.

The prime minister also instructed the Capital Development Authority to improve its working and include the business community in the consultation process.

Besides, the CDA should also digitize the provision of facilities to the citizens as well as the land record.

Federal Secretaries of commerce and industries, chairmen of FBR and CDA attended the meeting.

Headed by the ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, the delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office.

They apprised the prime minister of the issues faced by the traders community and put forward their suggestions.

The prime minister welcomed the suggestions and assured the resolution of their issues.