Open Menu

Crackdown On Speeding: Two Drivers Booked For Exceeding Limits On Motorway M5

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Crackdown on speeding: Two drivers booked for exceeding limits on Motorway M5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In a significant crackdown on reckless driving, two drivers were booked for speeding on Motorway M5 after their vehicles were found traveling at 161 km/h and 177 km/h.

The incident took place near Uch Sharif and Jalalpur between Bet-25 and Bet-24, said motorway police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed on Friday.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) registered FIRs against the drivers, identified as Badruddin and Mohammad Afzal, as part of a crackdown on overspeeding, he added.

Under the directives of IG Motorway Police, Rafat Mukhtar Raja, a nationwide campaign against overspeeding is in full swing.

Authorities have stated that any vehicle exceeding 150 km/h will face legal action, including fines and FIRs.

The speed limit on three-lane motorways is 120 km/h for cars, while public service vehicles are restricted to 110 km/h.

Syed Imran Ahmed emphasized that controlling speed is crucial for preventing accidents on highways. The police are intensifying efforts to enforce speed limits and ensure road safety.

Recent Stories

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

51 minutes ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

52 minutes ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

1 hour ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

1 hour ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

2 hours ago
 Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramada ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025

2 hours ago
 March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: ..

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan