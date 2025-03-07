Crackdown On Speeding: Two Drivers Booked For Exceeding Limits On Motorway M5
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In a significant crackdown on reckless driving, two drivers were booked for speeding on Motorway M5 after their vehicles were found traveling at 161 km/h and 177 km/h.
The incident took place near Uch Sharif and Jalalpur between Bet-25 and Bet-24, said motorway police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed on Friday.
The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) registered FIRs against the drivers, identified as Badruddin and Mohammad Afzal, as part of a crackdown on overspeeding, he added.
Under the directives of IG Motorway Police, Rafat Mukhtar Raja, a nationwide campaign against overspeeding is in full swing.
Authorities have stated that any vehicle exceeding 150 km/h will face legal action, including fines and FIRs.
The speed limit on three-lane motorways is 120 km/h for cars, while public service vehicles are restricted to 110 km/h.
Syed Imran Ahmed emphasized that controlling speed is crucial for preventing accidents on highways. The police are intensifying efforts to enforce speed limits and ensure road safety.
Recent Stories
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..
Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..
DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025
March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KMU Institute of Nursing Sciences organizes seminar on Nursing Ethics2 minutes ago
-
5 held for gambling on cards2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on speeding: Two drivers booked for exceeding limits on Motorway M52 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees12 minutes ago
-
4 more gas meters disconnected22 minutes ago
-
Mushaira in memory of Saleemuzzaman Siddiqui held at ICCBS-UoK22 minutes ago
-
CM has doubled journalist support fund to Rs 100m: Azma22 minutes ago
-
PU rusticates five students over disciplinary violations22 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry rounds up years of progressive initiatives31 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Chinese president on successful convening of "Two Sessions" in Beijing31 minutes ago
-
Bani Police arrest 3-member robbers’ gang, recover 6 motocyles32 minutes ago
-
District admin intensifies enforcement of Ramazan Ordinance32 minutes ago