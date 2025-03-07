Crackdown on speeding: Two drivers booked for exceeding limits on Motorway M5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In a significant crackdown on reckless driving, two drivers were booked for speeding on Motorway M5 after their vehicles were found traveling at 161 km/h and 177 km/h.

The incident took place near Uch Sharif and Jalalpur between Bet-25 and Bet-24, said motorway police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed on Friday.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) registered FIRs against the drivers, identified as Badruddin and Mohammad Afzal, as part of a crackdown on overspeeding, he added.

Under the directives of IG Motorway Police, Rafat Mukhtar Raja, a nationwide campaign against overspeeding is in full swing.

Authorities have stated that any vehicle exceeding 150 km/h will face legal action, including fines and FIRs.

The speed limit on three-lane motorways is 120 km/h for cars, while public service vehicles are restricted to 110 km/h.

Syed Imran Ahmed emphasized that controlling speed is crucial for preventing accidents on highways. The police are intensifying efforts to enforce speed limits and ensure road safety.