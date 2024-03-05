Open Menu

Crackdown On Substandard Gas Cylinders Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohat has continued crackdown on vehicles having substandard gas cylinders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohat has continued crackdown on vehicles having substandard gas cylinders.

The crackdown was launched on the directives of Chairman RTA Kohat, Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir.

During crackdown, teams of RTA inspected vehicles on various checking points and removed cylinders.

RTA teams also informed drivers that use of substandard gas cylinders as a fuel in public transport is a serious risk that can endanger lives of passengers.

They urged drivers to remove substandard cylinders otherwise strict action will be taken if they failed to comply with the directives of RTA.

