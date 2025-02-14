Crackdown on sugar hoarders, shop sealed in Karkhano Market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A crackdown on sugar hoarders continues in the provincial capital, with authorities sealing a shop in Karkhano Market and arresting its owner.

The district administration and food Controller conducted raids in Marhaba Market and Karkhano Bazaar on Friday to combat the recent price hikes and curb black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities.

The inspection team included Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Haroon Saleem, and Food Inspector Shahid Safi.

Approximately 800 to 900 sacks of sugar were recovered during the operation, which had been stored for black marketing. The shop owner was arrested, and the shop was sealed. An FIR has been registered at the police station for further legal action.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against hoarders and profiteers to ensure the availability of essential goods at fair prices and prevent the public from facing hardships.

APP/vak