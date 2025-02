A crackdown on sugar hoarding is in progress in Gujrat under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A crackdown on sugar hoarding is in progress in Gujrat under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair conducted a raid at Ahmed Traders in Mangowal West, Tehsil Gujrat, recovering 810 bags of sugar (50-kg each) illegally stockpiled.

The warehouse, owned by one Parvez Iqbal, was sealed for violating hoarding regulations.

The assistant commissioner said hoarding would not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict legal action would be taken against violators.