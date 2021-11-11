UrduPoint.com

Crackdown On Sugar Mafia In Narowal

Thu 11th November 2021

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan has launched a crackdown on sugar mafia in the district and the price control magistrates have been given the task to take stern action against those found involved in artificial shortage, hoarding and overcharging of sugar

The DC made it clear that availability of sugar in open market as well as at designated shops and Sahulat Bazaars was top priority of the Punjab government and in this regard sufficient quantity of imported sugar was being provided to the shop keepers through registered dealers.

Meanwhile, on the direction of AC Narowal Usman Sikandar, Price Control Magistrate Ghulam Mustafa Ansari took action against three shopkeepers in Badumalhi and Raia Khas and imposed Rs 6,000 fine on them for not selling sugar at fixed rates.

