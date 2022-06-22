Crackdown on tax defaulters continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :District Excise and Taxation Officer Aurangzaib said a crackdown on tax defaulters was underway in the district.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said action against unregistered numbers plates holders and defaulters of vehicles token tax dues had also been intensified.

Aurangzaib said employees of the excise department with traffic wardens were taking part in the crackdown against token tax defaulters.

He said the department had given a special concession to property tax defaultersas they could get 5% discount by paying their tax through e-pay till June 30.