UrduPoint.com

Crackdown On Tax Defaulters Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Crackdown on tax defaulters continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :District Excise and Taxation Officer Aurangzaib said a crackdown on tax defaulters was underway in the district.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said action against unregistered numbers plates holders and defaulters of vehicles token tax dues had also been intensified.

Aurangzaib said employees of the excise department with traffic wardens were taking part in the crackdown against token tax defaulters.

He said the department had given a special concession to property tax defaultersas they could get 5% discount by paying their tax through e-pay till June 30.

Related Topics

Vehicles Traffic June Media

Recent Stories

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

23 minutes ago
 Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

33 minutes ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

49 minutes ago
 Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

1 hour ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.