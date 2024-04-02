Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is cracking down on vehicles that have not paid their tax

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is cracking down on vehicles that have not paid their tax.

The department is initiating proceedings to revoke registrations for those who have neglected to pay taxes for three years or more. Warning stickers will be affixed to these vehicles, and owners will receive reminders to settle their outstanding dues.

Furthermore, the department is sending reminders via text message to one million additional vehicle owners prompting them to pay their token taxes. They are particularly vigilant regarding bank-leased vehicles, which may occasionally delay tax payments despite collecting installments on time.

Vehicle owners failing to comply with tax obligations may face the consequence of having their vehicles immobilized until their dues are cleared. The department emphasizes the importance of timely tax payment and ensuring proper vehicle registration.