Crackdown on tax recovery to be launched: DG excise

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Excise and Taxation (E&T) Director General Muhammad Ali said on Saturday that a large-scale crackdown on tax recovery would be launched against hundreds of big commercial centres, commercial plazas, private colleges, schools and other business establishments in the province.

He directed the officers during his visit to the directorates of E&T Gujranwala and Gujrat that 100 per cent of the set goals should be achieved and pending cases should be dealt without any delay.

He said Gujranwala was a big industrial city, there was a wide scope for a significant increase in property tax.

Therefore, all assessed and unassessed properties should be brought into the tax net so that revenue collection could be increased along with meeting the set targets of revenue. He added that according to the vision of the Punjab government, increasing revenue was very important, and all the field officers were supposed to be in the field instead of sitting in their offices.

Additional Director General Excise Ahmed Saeed, Director Enforcement Punjab Muhammad Asif, Director Excise Gujranwala Division Ms. Fizza Shah, Deputy Director Headquarters Adeel Ahmad were present.