Open Menu

Crackdown On Those Not Complying With Fixed Sugar Prices Under Way

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Crackdown on those not complying with fixed sugar prices under way

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A crackdown on those failing to comply with the fixed sugar prices is under way with full force.

According to a spokesperson for the price Control & Commodities Management department here on Sunday in the past 24 hours, action was taken against 307 shopkeepers for profiteering on sugar prices. Across Punjab, 49 people were arrested, cases were registered against 2 individuals and fines were imposed on 258 others.

So far, in action against 30,699 individuals, 2,192 had been arrested and 373 cases had been registered.

The Price Control spokesperson said that those responsible for artificially increasing sugar prices and creating shortages were being arrested and heavily fined.

Spokesperson said, "There is a clear improvement in compliance with fixed rates in the open market and even on holidays, Price Control Magistrates are ensuring monitoring of sugar prices in general markets."

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani comm ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..

23 seconds ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

30 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaija ..

UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..

2 hours ago
 Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impos ..

Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza

2 hours ago
 20th International Summer School on Youth and Heri ..

20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..

2 hours ago
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza m ..

Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of H ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli

3 hours ago
 UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating di ..

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

5 hours ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

6 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan