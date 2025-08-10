Crackdown On Those Not Complying With Fixed Sugar Prices Under Way
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A crackdown on those failing to comply with the fixed sugar prices is under way with full force.
According to a spokesperson for the price Control & Commodities Management department here on Sunday in the past 24 hours, action was taken against 307 shopkeepers for profiteering on sugar prices. Across Punjab, 49 people were arrested, cases were registered against 2 individuals and fines were imposed on 258 others.
So far, in action against 30,699 individuals, 2,192 had been arrested and 373 cases had been registered.
The Price Control spokesperson said that those responsible for artificially increasing sugar prices and creating shortages were being arrested and heavily fined.
Spokesperson said, "There is a clear improvement in compliance with fixed rates in the open market and even on holidays, Price Control Magistrates are ensuring monitoring of sugar prices in general markets."
