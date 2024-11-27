Crackdown On Those Selling Cigarettes Without Paying Tax Underway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Ali Kaliar said on Wednesday that a crackdown on those selling cigarettes without paying tax was underway currently and about 6,500 cartons of cigarettes worth more than Rs. 300 million had been seized across the division.
Talking to APP, he said the target of collecting income tax and other taxes had been set at Rs. 4.2 billion this year, of which around Rs. 3 billion had already been collected.
Ali Kaliar said banners had been displayed across the region as part of an awareness campaign regarding the illegal sale of cigarettes. He said that shopkeepers had been asked not to sell cigarettes on which tax had not been paid. Small companies had been asked to put a manual tax stamp on every box, he added.
