Crackdown on tinted windows of vehicles in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) ::In the light of the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmed, an indiscriminate crackdown was launched against vehicles carrying tinted glass in sub-division Adenzai, Dir Lower on Saturday.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Muhammad Dawood Salimi while talking to media men.

He said to check the vehicles with tinted glass windows, they have established checking points on various routes, besides legal action was taken against 30 drivers under Provincial Vehicle Motor Ordinance 1965 and Pakistan Motor Vehicle Rules 1969.

He said black glasses were removed from the vehicles on the spot. All NOCs have been impounded by the government for further legal investigation and verification.

Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commander Dir Lower Muhammad Dawood Salimi directed Subedar Major Dir Levies and traffic in-charge against black glass vehicles on a daily basis and instructions have been given to install check points on various routes all across Dir Lower.