Crackdown On Traffic Disruptors In Sahiwal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed, on Monday has ordered strict action against individuals disrupting traffic in the city.
According to commissioner office, Syed expressed his displeasure over the situation and directed authorities to take immediate action, particularly in Arifwala Chowk, where encroachment has become a major issue.
He instructed officials to conduct daily anti-encroachment operations in dense commercial areas.
He also tasked CO Corporation Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmed with repairing and painting curb stones on all city roads.
Syed expressed concern over the slow pace of road repair in Farid Town, which was undertaken as part of the PSIP program.
He directed officials to prioritize road repair to minimize inconvenience to citizens.
Additionally, he ordered the handover of carpentry work from Pakpattan Road Bypass to Sukh Beas Bridge to the Highway Department. These measures aim to restore order and ensure smooth traffic flow in Sahiwal.
The commissioner's directives demonstrate a commitment to addressing the city's traffic woes and promoting a more efficient and livable urban environment.
Taking a tough stance against traffic disruptors and investing in infrastructure improvements, Sahiwal is poised to become a model for effective urban management.
APP/mwr/378
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 18,600 seminaries registered as gov’t integrates religious education into national framework: ..2 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested in DIKhan, weapon recovered2 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas marks world anti-corruption day with awareness rally22 minutes ago
-
Two LPG outlets sealed, three arrested for illegal decanting22 minutes ago
-
Afghan envoy calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar22 minutes ago
-
Tarar for finding out solution of seminaries registration issue, acceptable to all stakeholders31 minutes ago
-
Navy War College celebrates 53rd HANGOR Day32 minutes ago
-
CJ chairs significant meeting on jail reforms32 minutes ago
-
SC refuses to allow military courts announce reserved judgments in cases of civilians32 minutes ago
-
ANF arrest 12 accused with 251.34 kg drugs worth Rs 60mln42 minutes ago
-
National Education Development Framework 2024: a crucial step; urgent action needed amid education e ..42 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with Farhatullah Babar over demise of brother42 minutes ago