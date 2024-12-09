Open Menu

Crackdown On Traffic Disruptors In Sahiwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Crackdown on Traffic Disruptors in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed, on Monday has ordered strict action against individuals disrupting traffic in the city.

According to commissioner office, Syed expressed his displeasure over the situation and directed authorities to take immediate action, particularly in Arifwala Chowk, where encroachment has become a major issue.

He instructed officials to conduct daily anti-encroachment operations in dense commercial areas.

He also tasked CO Corporation Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmed with repairing and painting curb stones on all city roads.

Syed expressed concern over the slow pace of road repair in Farid Town, which was undertaken as part of the PSIP program.

He directed officials to prioritize road repair to minimize inconvenience to citizens.

Additionally, he ordered the handover of carpentry work from Pakpattan Road Bypass to Sukh Beas Bridge to the Highway Department. These measures aim to restore order and ensure smooth traffic flow in Sahiwal.

The commissioner's directives demonstrate a commitment to addressing the city's traffic woes and promoting a more efficient and livable urban environment.

Taking a tough stance against traffic disruptors and investing in infrastructure improvements, Sahiwal is poised to become a model for effective urban management.

APP/mwr/378

Related Topics

Road Traffic Pakpattan Arifwala All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan