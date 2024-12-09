Crackdown on Traffic Disruptors in Sahiwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed, on Monday has ordered strict action against individuals disrupting traffic in the city.

According to commissioner office, Syed expressed his displeasure over the situation and directed authorities to take immediate action, particularly in Arifwala Chowk, where encroachment has become a major issue.

He instructed officials to conduct daily anti-encroachment operations in dense commercial areas.

He also tasked CO Corporation Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmed with repairing and painting curb stones on all city roads.

Syed expressed concern over the slow pace of road repair in Farid Town, which was undertaken as part of the PSIP program.

He directed officials to prioritize road repair to minimize inconvenience to citizens.

Additionally, he ordered the handover of carpentry work from Pakpattan Road Bypass to Sukh Beas Bridge to the Highway Department. These measures aim to restore order and ensure smooth traffic flow in Sahiwal.

The commissioner's directives demonstrate a commitment to addressing the city's traffic woes and promoting a more efficient and livable urban environment.

Taking a tough stance against traffic disruptors and investing in infrastructure improvements, Sahiwal is poised to become a model for effective urban management.

APP/mwr/378