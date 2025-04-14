Open Menu

Crackdown On Traffic Violations Continues On CM Directives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Crackdown on traffic violations continues on CM directives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Following directives from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, a province-wide crackdown on traffic law violations is currently underway, during which heavy and light vehicles have been impounded, and 25 have been recommended for cancellation of their registration.

In a progress report presented to the chief minister, the Traffic Police detailed the actions taken between April 4 and April 14, 2025.

According to the report, a total of 7,860 motorcycles were impounded for violations such as riding without helmets and other infractions. Action was also taken against 596 vehicles with fancy number plates and tinted windows.

Additionally, 193 heavy transport vehicles, including dumpers and tankers, were fined for fitness issues and for exceeding speed limits.

The report further recommended the permanent cancellation of registration for 25 vehicles and the temporary suspension of registration for 144 others.

The chief minister emphasised the strict enforcement of traffic laws to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property. He ordered firm action against motorcyclists not wearing helmets and the immediate issuance of fines to those using fancy number plates or tinted windows.

Mr Shah further directed that the speed of commercial heavy vehicles within city limits be restricted to 30 km/h and called for a zero-tolerance policy against unfit and unregistered vehicles. The CM stated that these measures are essential to ensure public safety and that compliance with traffic regulations will be enforced at all costs.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

2 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

3 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

3 minutes ago
 AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..

3 minutes ago
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London ..

UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..

4 minutes ago
 Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innov ..

Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..

4 minutes ago
 dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects wor ..

Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million

4 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee M ..

UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan