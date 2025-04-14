Crackdown on traffic violations continues on CM directives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Following directives from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, a province-wide crackdown on traffic law violations is currently underway, during which heavy and light vehicles have been impounded, and 25 have been recommended for cancellation of their registration.

In a progress report presented to the chief minister, the Traffic Police detailed the actions taken between April 4 and April 14, 2025.

According to the report, a total of 7,860 motorcycles were impounded for violations such as riding without helmets and other infractions. Action was also taken against 596 vehicles with fancy number plates and tinted windows.

Additionally, 193 heavy transport vehicles, including dumpers and tankers, were fined for fitness issues and for exceeding speed limits.

The report further recommended the permanent cancellation of registration for 25 vehicles and the temporary suspension of registration for 144 others.

The chief minister emphasised the strict enforcement of traffic laws to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property. He ordered firm action against motorcyclists not wearing helmets and the immediate issuance of fines to those using fancy number plates or tinted windows.

Mr Shah further directed that the speed of commercial heavy vehicles within city limits be restricted to 30 km/h and called for a zero-tolerance policy against unfit and unregistered vehicles. The CM stated that these measures are essential to ensure public safety and that compliance with traffic regulations will be enforced at all costs.