Crackdown On Transporters For Overcharging, Overloading
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown against overcharging, the traffic police imposed
fines of Rs 50,000 on commuters vehicles in the district.
District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak supervised the
crackdown late at night.
According to official sources, traffic police also recovered
Rs 70,000 in excess fares and returned to passengers.
Similarly, over Rs 80,000 fines were imposed on overloaded
vehicles.
The DPO urged the citizens to pay only the officially fixed
fares and warned that no vehicle owner was allowed to
overcharge or overload.
Strict legal action would be taken against violators, he added.
