Crackdown on transporters for overcharging, overloading

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown against overcharging, the traffic police imposed

fines of Rs 50,000 on commuters vehicles in the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak supervised the

crackdown late at night.

According to official sources, traffic police also recovered

Rs 70,000 in excess fares and returned to passengers.

Similarly, over Rs 80,000 fines were imposed on overloaded

vehicles.

The DPO urged the citizens to pay only the officially fixed

fares and warned that no vehicle owner was allowed to

overcharge or overload.

Strict legal action would be taken against violators, he added.