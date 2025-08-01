Crackdown On Ttinted Windows, Fancy Plates: 156 Vehicles Fined In ICT
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 07:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad have intensified action against vehicles with tinted windows, fancy number plates, and those without registration or valid number plates.
The ongoing campaign aims to ensure road safety and compliance with registration laws. the department continued its enforcement campaign under the directions of Director General Irfan Nawaz Memon and the supervision of Director Bilal Azam.The focus remains on vehicles with tinted windows, unauthorized or fancy number plates, temporary plates, and those operating without registration.
As part of the latest operation, the department set up five checkpoints across the city, where a total of 156 vehicles were issued challans. Drivers were penalized for violations, including the use of tinted windows and unapproved number plates. The teams also recovered token tax amounting to Rs10.36 million.
The checkpoints were established at key locations, including Zero Point, Faizabad, F-7, F-6, and the G-14 area. During the checks, several vehicles were found with dark-tinted glass and decorative plates. The registration of such vehicles was suspended on the spot. According to officials, the registration will only be restored after the removal of unauthorized modifications and the payment of fines.
The Excise Department has made it clear that no vehicle will be allowed on the roads with any alteration that violates registration rules. This includes unauthorized colors or designs on number plates and window modifications that obstruct visibility.
Director Bilal Azam urged residents of Islamabad to pay their vehicle token tax on time and avoid the use of fancy or unapproved number plates. He emphasized that only plates approved by the Excise and Taxation Department should be used. He added that compliance would help avoid fines and legal action.
The director also confirmed that such operations are being carried out on a daily basis and will continue in the coming days without interruption.
The department has reiterated its message: vehicle owners must ensure that their vehicles are properly registered and meet all legal requirements, including tax payment and display of standard number plates. Non-compliance will result in immediate penalties and possible suspension of registration.
With increasing traffic and security concerns, the department says such measures are essential to ensure safe and legal transportation within the Federal capital.
