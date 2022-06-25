UrduPoint.com

Crackdown On Unauthorised Medics, Pharmacies To Continue: ADC Finance

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Crackdown on unauthorised medics, pharmacies to continue: ADC finance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Sialkot Syeda Amina Maududi said on Saturday that crackdown on unauthorised medical practitioners, counterfeit drugs and unregistered drug-sellers would continue with full force.

She said that under the Healthcare Commission and the Drugs Act, such elements would be held accountable.

She was addressing a meeting of the District Quality Control board at the DC Office committee room.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Sialkot Dr Afzal Bhilli, Secretary District Quality Control Board Hafiz Muhammad Faisal, Medicine Expert/ Pharmacist Saad Ashraf, Drug Controller Sialkot Naila Rafique, Deputy Drug Controller Muhammad Owais Sheikh, Drug Inspector Pasrur Muhammad Naveed Sarwar and Drug Inspector Sambarial Ahmed Ashraf were also present.

The ADC finance said the Health Department officials should take action against those involved in heinous business of quackery in their respective areas.

She said that a special anti-quackery campaign would be launched and every doctor would be bound to get a certificate of "No Illegal Medical Practice" from the local Health Department authorities.

The ADC finance said that drug inspectors should inspect medical stores on daily basis, and strictly hold accountable those who sell fake, prohibited, expired and unregistered drugs. The performance of all drug inspectors would be reviewed weekly and administrative officers would cross-check the provided data. No negligence, tolerance and carelessness would be tolerated in this regard, she added.

During the meeting, inspection of medical stores and medicine distributors was reviewed, 26 cases of selling drugs without a licence were heard. Three cases were sent to Drug Court Lahore while 12 cases were adjourned till the next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Business Drugs Doctor Sialkot Pasrur All From Court

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Haj ..

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training ca ..

Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training camp today ahead of Test series ..

39 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken ..

Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for fema ..

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

2 hours ago
 PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that ..

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that he is forming his separate pol ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.