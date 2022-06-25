Crackdown on unauthorised medics, pharmacies to continue: ADC finance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Sialkot Syeda Amina Maududi said on Saturday that crackdown on unauthorised medical practitioners, counterfeit drugs and unregistered drug-sellers would continue with full force.

She said that under the Healthcare Commission and the Drugs Act, such elements would be held accountable.

She was addressing a meeting of the District Quality Control board at the DC Office committee room.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Sialkot Dr Afzal Bhilli, Secretary District Quality Control Board Hafiz Muhammad Faisal, Medicine Expert/ Pharmacist Saad Ashraf, Drug Controller Sialkot Naila Rafique, Deputy Drug Controller Muhammad Owais Sheikh, Drug Inspector Pasrur Muhammad Naveed Sarwar and Drug Inspector Sambarial Ahmed Ashraf were also present.

The ADC finance said the Health Department officials should take action against those involved in heinous business of quackery in their respective areas.

She said that a special anti-quackery campaign would be launched and every doctor would be bound to get a certificate of "No Illegal Medical Practice" from the local Health Department authorities.

The ADC finance said that drug inspectors should inspect medical stores on daily basis, and strictly hold accountable those who sell fake, prohibited, expired and unregistered drugs. The performance of all drug inspectors would be reviewed weekly and administrative officers would cross-check the provided data. No negligence, tolerance and carelessness would be tolerated in this regard, she added.

During the meeting, inspection of medical stores and medicine distributors was reviewed, 26 cases of selling drugs without a licence were heard. Three cases were sent to Drug Court Lahore while 12 cases were adjourned till the next hearing.