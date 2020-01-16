Crackdown on unauthorised number-plate makers launched

The district administration launched a crackdown on unauthorised number-plate makers and removed encroachments from a road, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown on unauthorised number-plate makers and removed encroachments from a road, here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed and AC Headquarters Ahmed Raza conducted the crackdown at Fountain Chowk and Old Shujabad Road.

The district administration team removed encroachments from the road and took material into custody.