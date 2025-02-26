Open Menu

Crackdown On Unhygienic Food Businesses Intensifies In Chiniot

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 10:29 PM

Crackdown on unhygienic food businesses intensifies in Chiniot

The Food Authority launched a crackdown on unhygienic food businesses to curb adulteration and substandard food practice across the district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Food Authority launched a crackdown on unhygienic food businesses to curb adulteration and substandard food practice across the district.

According to Food department, the initiative taken on the directions of the Director General Food Authority, aims to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to consumers.

The Food Authority tightening its grip on elements engaged in adulteration and substandard food practices. The food safety teams conducted a thorough inspection of 154 food point units across the district.

The inspection, resulted in a fine of Rs 135,000 being imposed on errant food businesses. Moreover, 2,000 liters of adulterated milk, cold drinks, and prohibited items were destroyed on the spot.

5,000 liters of milk were inspected in 55 vehicles by blocking entry and exit routes early in the morning. Three samples of items supplied in the market were sent for laboratory tests, and adulterated milk was destroyed when tests were found defective on the spot.

The Food Authority has warned that businesses selling expired and substandard food items will be closed, and no negligence will be tolerated in ensuring the supply of quality and healthy items.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort to improve the quality of food in Punjab, with work being done in accordance with international standards.

APP/mha/378

