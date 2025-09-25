Open Menu

Crackdown On Unlicensed Clinics, Counterfeit Drugs Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 07:43 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Healthcare Commission’s Anti-Quackery Head Brigadier (retd) Dr Muhammad Khalid Razaq briefed district and divisional administrations of Bahawalpur as well as health officials at a meeting held in the Commissioner’s Office.

The session was chaired by Additional Commissioner Consolidation Farooq Dogar, with Deputy Commissioners Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhon (Bahawalnagar) and Khurram Pervaiz (Rahim Yar Khan), Director Health Services Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, CEO Health Authority Dr. Amir Bashir and health officers from all three districts participating via video link.

Dogar said under the Chief Minister’s good-governance initiative, district administrations will crack down on drug sales without licenses, unqualified medical store operators, spurious and expired medicines, and quack clinics.

He directed drug inspectors to strictly enforce Punjab Health Department laws and SOPs so that no pharmacy or medical store operates without qualified staff. Assistant Commissioners and Deputy District Health Officers were told to take robust action against quacks.

Dr. Khalid Razaq urged all officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy to protect public health. He called for sustained operations against quacks, unregistered medical stores, banned and expired drugs, and the misuse of veterinary medicines on humans. He also recommended training programs for those involved in drug sales and strict implementation of the Drug Act SOPs. Those working legally, he added, should be encouraged.

