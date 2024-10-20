Crackdown On Unlicensed Motorcyclists Intensified
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) CTO Lahore Amara Athar has ordered a major crackdown against unlicensed motorcyclists.
The procedure and acquisition of the driving licence was made very easy, however, a large number of motorcyclists are still roaming the roads without a licence.
She has ordered heavy fines for motorcyclists without licence and impounding of motorcycles in police stations. In a statement, Amara Athar said that the motorcycles will be returned only after the licence is issued, adding a fine of Rs2000 is for driving without a licence while the fee for a licence is only Rs930.
She said that there are 36 driving licence testing centers in Lahore, adding licence services have been provided to more than 200,000 citizens this month.
