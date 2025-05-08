Crackdown On Unregistered Motorcycles Launched In Abbottabad
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) To curb the rising number of unregistered motorcycles, Abbottabad Traffic Police has launched a daily crackdown across the district in collaboration with the Excise Department. The campaign, being carried out under the supervision of SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan, is aimed at ensuring that all motorcycles operating on the roads are duly registered and bear official number plates.
The operation comes in compliance with directives issued by DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti, who emphasized the importance of strict enforcement to maintain law and order and regulate vehicular movement within city limits.
As part of the ongoing campaign, joint check-posts have been established at several key locations, including Link Road, the City area, Fawara Chowk, and other important points throughout the district. During these operations, traffic and excise personnel impounded several motorcycles found to be operating without number plates or proper registration.
Authorities have confirmed that legal action is being taken against violators. All impounded motorcycles will only be returned to their owners after completion of the required legal formalities, including registration with the Excise Department.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan urged all motorcyclists to immediately get their vehicles registered and obtain number plates from the relevant authorities. He warned that action against motorcycles with fake, non-standard, or missing number plates will continue on a daily basis.
“All DSPs Traffic have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of this campaign in their respective areas,” he said, adding that the ongoing drive is crucial for eliminating illegal practices and ensuring road safety across Abbottabad.
