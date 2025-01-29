Crackdown on unsafe gas bowsers in Muzaffargarh

In compliance with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain Memon, Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Sehrish Irshad has taken strict action against gas bowsers failing to meet safety regulations

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In compliance with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain Memon, Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Sehrish Irshad has taken strict action against gas bowsers failing to meet safety regulations.

During inspections, the CDO issued challans to gas bowsers parked near roadside hotels without implementing necessary safety measures. Additionally, the authorities sealed Quetta Hotel & Restaurant after a gas bowser was found stationed on its premises without proper precautions.

Following a recent incident, DC Quratul Ain Memon stressed the importance of enforcing strict safety protocols for gas transportation.

"Ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority," she stated, warning that violators would face stringent legal action.

The CDO urged hotel and restaurant owners to prohibit the parking of gas bowsers on their premises, stressing that any negligence in safety protocols would not be tolerated. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring public safety and have warned of continued crackdowns on violators to prevent potential hazards.