Crackdown On Unsafe School Transport In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Safe City Gujrat has launched a crackdown on unsafe vehicles transporting schoolchildren.
According to a Safe City spokesperson, strict legal action is being taken against vehicles carrying children on temporary or extended seats.
The spokesperson said that not only drivers but also the concerned school administrations would be held accountable for negligence.
The Safe City team is monitoring school transport through modern cameras to ensure children’s safety.
Parents have also been urged to arrange secure and registered rides for their children to prevent any untoward incident.
