Open Menu

Crackdown On Unsafe School Transport In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Crackdown on unsafe school transport in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Safe City Gujrat has launched a crackdown on unsafe vehicles transporting schoolchildren.

According to a Safe City spokesperson, strict legal action is being taken against vehicles carrying children on temporary or extended seats.

The spokesperson said that not only drivers but also the concerned school administrations would be held accountable for negligence.

The Safe City team is monitoring school transport through modern cameras to ensure children’s safety.

Parents have also been urged to arrange secure and registered rides for their children to prevent any untoward incident.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

29 minutes ago
 'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

59 minutes ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

59 minutes ago
 Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

2 hours ago
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

2 hours ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

4 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

5 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan