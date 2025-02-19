Crackdown On Use Of Polythene Bags Launched
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The district administration Tank had launched a crackdown against the use of polythene shopping bags to ensure a healthy environment.
According to the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah led the drive which aimed to reduce environmental pollution and promote eco-friendly practices.
He said that polythene bags were creating pollution and it had been banned. Thus, the administration would not allow any shopkeeper to keep it at his shop, he added.
He also took action against some shopkeepers and instructed them to end use of polyethylene bags.
He strongly advised all business owners to ensure the use of 100% biodegradable shopping bags instead of plastic ones.
He warned that if these directives were violated, strict legal action would be taken against the shopkeepers.
