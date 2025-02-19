Open Menu

Crackdown On Use Of Polythene Bags Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Crackdown on use of polythene bags launched

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The district administration Tank had launched a crackdown against the use of polythene shopping bags to ensure a healthy environment.

According to the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah led the drive which aimed to reduce environmental pollution and promote eco-friendly practices.

He said that polythene bags were creating pollution and it had been banned. Thus, the administration would not allow any shopkeeper to keep it at his shop, he added.

He also took action against some shopkeepers and instructed them to end use of polyethylene bags.

He strongly advised all business owners to ensure the use of 100% biodegradable shopping bags instead of plastic ones.

He warned that if these directives were violated, strict legal action would be taken against the shopkeepers.

Recent Stories

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

20 minutes ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

36 minutes ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

1 hour ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

1 hour ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

1 hour ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

2 hours ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

3 hours ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan