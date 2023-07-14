Crackdown on using gas cylinders in transport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat conducted a crackdown on illegal installation of LPG cylinders in public transport.

Gas cylinders were seized from 11 buses and impounded while a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed.

Muzaffar Hayat said the use of gas cylinders in public transport was illegal and the campaignagainst it would continue.