Crackdown On Using Gas Cylinders In Transport
Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat conducted a crackdown on illegal installation of LPG cylinders in public transport.
Gas cylinders were seized from 11 buses and impounded while a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed.
Muzaffar Hayat said the use of gas cylinders in public transport was illegal and the campaignagainst it would continue.