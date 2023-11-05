Open Menu

Crackdown On Vehicles With Tampered, Fake Number-plates

November 05, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched a crackdown on vehicles with fake number-plates in the provincial metropolis, authority’s spokesperson told APP on Sunday.

He said that an auto-rickshaw with a fake number-plate was caught standing at Expo Chowk, with the help of Safe City cameras.

He said a team issued instructions to the Nawab Town police station to impound rickshaw and arrest the driver.

The Safe City spokesperson further said that an FIR had been registered against the rickshaw owner for the crime of affixing fake number-plate.

